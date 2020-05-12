The Ministry of Education and Sports has asked Ugandans not to buy the self-study materials for all primary and secondary school learners in all core subjects.

According to the ministry’s permanent secretary Alex Kakooza, these materials were produced and distributed to be accessed by learners for free.

This comes after several reports that local council chairpersons were selling the learning materials at Shs10,000.

He thus says any person or company found selling these materials should be arrested.

Kakooza, however, says if any local government or NGO wishes to print and distribute more materials to learners, it should be done at their own expense and not that of the learner or parent.

The materials which are part of the preparedness response plan developed by the ministry of education are aimed at ensuring continuity of learning as they keep the learners busy and engaged while at home during the lockdown.