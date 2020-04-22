Police in Sembabule is investigating circumstances under which a man that had attacked his father-in-law’s home burnt himself to death.

Vincent Bbale a resident of Lukaka in Matete rural sub-county in Sembabule district has been found dead after he accidentally burnt himself while trying to set his fathers-in-law’s home ablaze.

The shocking incident occurred at Manyama village in Matete rural sub-county in Sembabule district when Bbaale went to the home of his father-in-law identified as Joseph Kato after getting information that his wife had returned to her home.

It all started when Bbaale’s wife identified as Gorreth Nakimwero separated with him and asked her to return back to their marital home and she refused which angered him deciding to attack her father’s home where she was living to set the house on fire.

According to locals, the couple who have been married for over 20 years about two weeks ago got a misunderstanding over unknown reasons as the woman decided to leave her marital home.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga has confirmed the incident saying that police has recovered the jerrycan Bbaale used to carry fuel to the crime scene.