Shock has gripped residents of Sembabule after landing on a body of a missing child. The incident occurred at Kiwula village in Sembabule town council, in Sembabule district.

The deceased has been identified as John Juko 13, a son to Martin Sserwadda. According to Sserwadda, the boy went missing after sending him to the trading center.

Sserwadda adds that he had instructed the son to pick food, and peels and later take the bicycle to the mechanic in the morning.

Sserwadda says that he checked most of the points where he had sent the minor but he was not there which made him suspicious, hence reporting the matter to the village chairperson before heading to police.

However, Sserwadda says he is determined to get justice for his son this time because in the first case when he lost the 11-year-old daughter, he was not helped.

Justine Katarikawa, another resident says that they were shocked to receive information that their colleague’s son had gone missing and they started hunting for him.

She says that they were prompted to start searching nearby bushes and they were shocked to find the body of the minor dumped in a bush.

She wondered if the family is being targeted by people because the family has suffered a similar incident in the past when the deceased’s sister was also killed in the same manner.

Katarikawa says that they are living in fear that the murderers could also target their children after the attacks.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga says that police investigations into the matter have kicked off.