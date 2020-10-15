

Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse supporters of FDCs Semujju Nganda who is contesting as Member of Parliament of Kira municipality.

Ssemujju who is also the FDC spokesperson was being escorted by a large crowd.

Unlike in the past when the aspirant would be accompanied by many people to show support for them, the EC has since directed they move with only two people, the seconder and proposer.

Earlier in the morning, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda had been bundled up into a police car slightly after his nomination. It’s not clear yet where and why he was being taken.