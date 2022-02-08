Senegal’s football team have been given a hero’s welcome upon their return home after winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Tens of thousands of overjoyed revellers celebrated the players’ return to Dakar, sitting on top of cars and dancing in the capital’s streets.

President Macky Sall was among those greeting the team at the airport.

When Coach Aliou Cissé raised the trophy cup from the roof of the team’s victory bus, crowds cheered in delight.

Players were transported inside and on top of a coach along a packed parade route to the centre of Dakar.

Today the president will award them with medals.