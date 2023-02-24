Selection for senior five students which started yesterday is set to close today Friday, February 24 at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) show grounds Lugogo.

All school heads that converged at the venue are expected to find placement to place all the over 320,000 students who passed the 2022 Uganda certificate of education and qualify to join senior five.

The total number of students who will miss the selection by the government schools will be announced at the end of the selection.

Based on the selection, most traditional schools across the country have hiked their cut-off points citing better performance by the candidates who sat for the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education.

According to the cut-off points, Trinity College Nabibbingo hiked their cut-off points from 16 to 14 while St Henry’s College, Kitovu hiked from 15 to 14 aggregates while Immaculate Hearts Girls School hiked from 21 to 18.

Others include Makerere College from 18 for girls to 17 and 15 for boys to 14, Kawempe Muslim Secondary school from 22 for girls to 20 and 21 to 19 for boys, Kira College Butiki from 22 to 21 and Mbarara High School from 22 to 19.

The Deputy Headteacher administration of St Henry’s Kitovu, Martin Wanambwa said they hiked cut-off points due to better performance.