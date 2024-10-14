Anxiety looms large across the country as the first cohort of Senior Four candidates under the new Lower Secondary Curriculum starts exams today. The curriculum came into effect in 2021.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), a total of 379,620 students were registered to sit for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations that will end on November 15. Under the new curriculum, emphasis is put on competence-based learning instead of rote learning and the assessment of learners’ performance is a shared responsibility of both Uneb that awards marks out of 80 percent at the respective schools that award the 20 percent.

Unlike previous S.4 candidates, this year’s cohort has studied for nearly five years having been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, one month into their first term in Senior One. Read more