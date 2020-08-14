

17 people including senior police officers have been charged and sent on remand at Kitalya government prison on charges of unlawfully demolishing St. Peter’s church in Ndeeba Rubaga division in Kampala district.

Among the jailed officers is the DPC of Katwe police station David Epedu who is accused of conspiring with 6 other officers attached to the Field Force Unit and the owner of the contentious piece of land Dodoviko Mwanje to commit an act which threw the entire nation into shock.

The accused who were arrested by the State House Anti-corruption unit appeared before a Makindye court grade one magistrate Jude Okumu and denied the charges.

The 7 police officers separately faced 4 counts including disobedience of lawful orders of the commander of Kampala Metropolitan area Moses Kafeero; who had ordered them to deploy security at St. Peter’s church in Ndeeba inorder to avert any demolition or destruction at the said church.

The officers were also charged with theft of chairs, doors and other things belonging to the demolished church.

Its alleged that on August 10th, the 12 people used an excavator to break and cause damage to St. Peter’s church Ndeeba; the property of Church of Uganda.

The accused have denied all the counts and have been remanded to prison until August 24th for hearing of their bail applications.

Court also issued criminal summons to Dodoviko Mwanje; the man said to be behind the demolition of the church who was absent in court.