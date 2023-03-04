Senior Presidential Advisor on Media and Public Relations, John Nagenda is dead. Neganda, a veteran journalist died on Saturday afternoon at Medipal International Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for weeks, according to the presidency.

He was 84. “He had been admitted to hospital for three months,” President Museveni’s deputy Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda told this publication on phone.

Nagenda who lived in England for over 10 years before returning to Uganda has been a writer and newspaper columnist since the 1960s.

Minister in Charge of the Presidency, Milly Babalanda said Nagenda was unique, principled and knowledgeable.

“I regret to announce the passing on of Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Matters, Mzee John Nagenda, who has passed on at Medipal in Kampala. He was unique, principled and knowledgeable. His services will be dearly missed,” she tweeted. Read more