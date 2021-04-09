By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examinations board is set to brief senior six candidates ahead of their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams set for next week.

This is the last set of national exams after primary leaving examinations and Uganda Certificate of Education that have since been completed.

According to the timetable, students will sit for their first exam on Monday,12th.

Students will start with European History, mathematics paper 1 in the morning, National Movements and new states history and Mathematics paper 2 in the evening.

According to UNEB officials, heads of school are advised to take candidates through all the rules and regulations and conduct of the examination.

A total of 98,300 will sit exams on Monday.