By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is today set to release results for the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

This is the last batch of Uneb exams to be released for the 2020 academic year after the recent release of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

Uneb officials on Wednesday briefed the Education minister Janet Museveni about the performance of the students.

A total of 98,393 learners sat for UACE examinations in April this year from 1,952 centers across the country.

According to the UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule, the education minister will release the results scientifically starting at noon at state house, Nakasero.

She has appealed to head teachers and parents to desist from gathering candidates for celebrations as this is against the SOPs for preventing covid19.

The Ministry of Education is slated to release UACE results before holding Senior One and Senior Five selection exercises.