By Ronald Seebe A police inquest is underway in Namutumba District into the mysterious death of a senior two student of Busembatia Secondary School in Busembatia Town Council, Bugweri District.

James Mukama was on Monday morning found hanging dead in his cell at Bugobi Police Post, Bugobi Town Council, Namutumba district.

Ms Bridgette Nabudo, his sister, said Mukama was arrested last Friday on allegations of stealing two saucepans and a passport belonging to one of the residents of Bugobi Town Council.

“I had gone for the ongoing residual mosquito spraying currently underway in Namutumba District, when I heard about my brother’s arrest. I visited him that (Friday) evening to confirm whether the allegations against him were true, but he said they weren’t,” Ms Nabudo told this publication on Monday. Read more