By Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of education has clarified that senior two students in the 40 schools where the marking of the National exams is taking place will not resume next week as earlier reported by some sections of the media.

The ministry yesterday revised the reporting date for senior two students from the initial May 31st to next week on May 13th and break off on July 24th.

However, the Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza in a statement issued today confirms that learners in the 40 marking centres will not report back next week.

He says these students will report on June 8th after the marking of exams has ended.

Some of the marking centres include Seeta Schools, St Mary’s College Kisubi, Gayaza High school, Kings College Budo, St Mary’s College Namagunga and Uganda Martyrs Namugongo among others.

Meanwhile, in a different letter, Kakooza says that primary one to three pupils will report on 7th June, warning all schools that have illegally reopened for these learners that tough action will be taken against them.