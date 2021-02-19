By Benjamin Jumbe

The Human Rights Network for Journalists has described as a mockery the sentences to soldiers who clobbered journalists on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the military police disciplinary committee (UDC), which is a lower court martial sentenced seven soldiers to punishments ranging from 60 to 90 days of military detention.

A number of journalists were assaulted by Military police officers who had gathered to cover events unfolding as NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi and team delivered a petition to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights office in Kololo over rampant abductions.

Speaking to Kfm the HRNJ executive director Robert Ssempala said the punishment handed to the suspects are not deterrent enough, calling for tougher penalties.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi yesterday apologized, and promised to foot the medical bills of victims.