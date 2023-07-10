The hearing of a murder case against senior accountant Francis Onebe has resumed this afternoon with police detective Okello Jacob pinning him for allegedly murdering his wife and pretending to search for her.

Onebe is accused of murdering his legal wife Immaculate Mary Blessing Aiso Onebe for unknown reasons.

Okello, now attached to Mpigi police station formally attached to CID headquarters homicide department told High Court Judge Michael Elubu that he was among the officers appointed to investigate the disappearance of Onebe’s wife after he filed a case at Kabalagala police station.

That during their investigations, they found out that the victim [now deceased] on January 6, 2021, returned home from work at around 6pm, entered the main house and she went out again to buy food staffs at the nearby food stall and later went back home.

Onebe is jointly charged with Bonny Oriekot, 26, a security guard attached to Pentagon security company, owned by Onebe and his deceased wife.

Immaculate Onebe was allegedly murdered in January 2021 and her body dumped in a septic tank where police recovered it at their matrimonial home in Mawanga zone Munyonyo – Makindye division.