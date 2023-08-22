The president of Serbia Mr. Aleksandar Vučić has congratulated Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei for winning his third 10,000-meter world crown.

Cheptegei achieved his third consecutive gold medal, completing the race in 27 minutes, 51seconds and 42 microseconds, in an exceptional performance that outshone his closest competitor, Kenya’s Daniel Ebenyo, who earned a second place at 27:52.60.

KFM understands that the congratulatory message from the Serbia head of state has been received by President Museveni.

“Allow me to extend to you my congratulations for the 10.000m gold medal that your athlete Joshua Cheptegei won in Budapest. I was truly happy to attend this momentous race and witness his magnificent last lap,” Vučić’s message to Nude reads in part

Speaking after his gold-winning race, Cheptegei revealed that it was time for him to transition to marathons.