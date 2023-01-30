The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has rejected a suggestion by the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) to front a joint opposition candidate in the forthcoming Serere by-election.

Last week, the ANT leadership unveiled former Serere district woman member of parliament, Alice Alaso as the party’s flagbearer in the by-election.

The party president, Mugisha Muntu said he was in talks with the other opposition parties to let Alaso stand-alone, explaining that she has the capacity of winning the poll.

However, today the party president of FDC, Patrick Amuriat unveiled Emmanuel Eratu as the party’s flagbearer for the same by-election.

Unveiling the candidate to the media, Amuriat said their candidate is a seasoned politician and an outstanding citizen who has the capabilities of transformative legislation in the national assembly, urging the people of Serere county to trust him with their votes.

The seat fell vacant after the tragic death of the area MP, Patrick Okabe who died alongside his wife Christine Okabe in a car crash along the Mbale-Tirinyi highway on December 19, 2022.

The Electoral Commission has set February 23, 2023 as the polling date for the by-election.