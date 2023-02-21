President Museveni spent the better part of Tuesday afternoon in Serere district campaigning for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Philip Oucor in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election slated for Thursday, February 23.

Museveni urged voters to embrace the NRM manifesto for effective development. He also highlighted the need to vote for capable leaders who will lobby for the development of their area instead of basing on clans, races, tribes, or religions.

He cautioned leaders against paying bribes to pave their way to powerful positions before advising voters not to accept bribes that will destroy their hopes of a good living.

The race attracted five candidates including; the Alliance for National Transformation’s Alice Alaso who is backed by the National Unity Platform and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue. Forum for Democratic Change is represented by Emmanuel Eratu while NRM sent Philip Oucor among others.

The Serere county parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of area MP Patrick Okabe and his wife in a road crash in December 2022.