Security Minister, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi has defended the 37 years of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party saying there is evidence to show that Uganda is doing better now.

Speaking from Kakumiro district, Muhwezi argued that the party can account for Uganda’s social, economic, and political transformation, thanks to the good and strategic leadership of President Museveni.

Muhwezi says the government has been able to not only restore peace in the region but has also re-established the economic community on top of increasing revenue mobilisation from Shs5 billion to trillions now.

Muhwezi meanwhile says much as there are those who oppose them, NRM remains strong because majority of the population has observed where they came from, the promises the government made and fulfilled, and are confident that the party will lead them to prosperity.

The Theme for this year’s celebrations is “Our resolute effort to transform Uganda is a promise we shall fulfill”.