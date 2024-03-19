By David Awori

BUSIA: Police in Busia District have arrested seven people after another fire outbreak at Billy and Polly Primary School in Marachi ‘C’ village, Busia municipality, which left all pupils’ property reduced to rubble.

Those arrested include; the Municipal Education Officer, Mr Aggrey Munyororo; Municipal Inspector of Schools, Mr Godfrey Barasa; school owner, Mr Bosco Erupun; headmaster, Mr Andrew Okwi; security guard, Mr Geoffrey Ojok; and teachers: Mr John Adoa, Tony Okolong and Paul Osiwa.

Their arrest comes barely 24 hours after fire gutted the boys’ dormitory of Victory Nursery and Primary School in Busia municipality, leaving four pupils dead and two hospitalised.

The deceased were identified as; James Magero, 11, in Primary Five, John Richard Oburu, 10, in Primary Four, Mahmood Ali in Primary Three, and Odero Makokha in Primary Six.

Whereas no pupil was hurt in the Tuesday fire, all the pupils’ property, including mattresses, books, metallic boxes, clothes and books, were burnt before police could arrive and put out the fire.

The suspects are being detained at Busia Central Police Station