By Dan Wandera

A section of Christians from Luweero Diocese has filed a notice of intention to sue the Province of the Church of Uganda administration for alleged mishandling of the 4th bishop election process.

Seven Anglicans attached to the Diocese of Luweero in a letter addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu seek to stay the resolutions of the House of Bishops that revoked the election of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana as 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese on June 28.

David Lule Mutyaba, one of the seven Anglicans and congregant at St Peters Church of Uganda Bukalasa says they believe that the House of Bishops during their June 28th meeting did not take into consideration several factors before taking a decision to nullify the election of the 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese.

On Sunday, July 9, Archbishop Kaziimba assumed the pastoral responsibility of the Diocese of Luweero after the abdication ceremony by the retiring bishop Eridard Nsubuga.

In his address to the media while in Madi Diocese on July 9th, Archbishop Kaziimba cautioned politicians in Luweero against interfering and pronouncing themselves on Church processes.