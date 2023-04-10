At least seven Makerere University students have been arrested on allegations of organising unlawful press conference near the institution.

The group that included two guild aspirants, who were disqualified last week, have been rounded up at Emerald hotel, Kampala today.

Ms Margaret Nattabi and Mr Sulaiman Namwoza, are the guild aspirants who were kicked out of the guild race last week by the Chairperson Electoral commission over staging a presidential debate at Mitchell hall known as ‘Kimeza’ that resulted into a scuffle which left a one Robert Sserunjogi, a student from the college of natural sciences, hospitalised at University Hospital.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, has confirmed that seven Makerere University students, one female and six males, are detained at Wandegeya Police Station on charges of holding an illegal assembly. Read more