By Ivan Ssenabulya

Police have arrested eight officials from the Bukwo District local government over embezzlement.

These were investigated on the orders of the RDC Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza who alleges embezzlement of over Shs 700m under the NUSAF project.

Those in detention are Cheptanui Catherine Acao, the Chief Financial Officer, Bukose Andrew the Community Development Officer, Cherotwo Francis Educational Officer, Sukuton Fred, Amanang Munerya Dan, Senendet Kiplangat Benson, and Toskin Tom.

The Resident District Commissioner Mpimbazi Ashaka ordered their arrest after discovering ghost workers in the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) program.