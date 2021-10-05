By Abubaker Kirunda

Seven teachers have been arrested by authorities in Iganga District for allegedly teaching during a lockdown instituted by the President.

The suspects were rounded up in an operation carried out by the Iganga RDC Deborah Mugerwa, DPC Kenneth Muhairwe and DOEOC Baker Kasadakawo.

The suspects were found teaching pupils in three primary schools located in Iganga Municipality.

The D.E.O Baker Kasadakawo said the suspect’s licence is to be cancelled over the alleged illegal teaching banned by the President.

The Iganga RDC Deborah Mugerwa said the suspects are to be produced in court tomorrow to answer charges of defying the presidential directive on Covid-10 spread prevention.

The Iganga DPC Kenneth Muhairwe said the operation to crackdown teachers teaching during this lockdown continues.

Muhairwe said even those hiding learners in homes to teach them will be arrested since they received reports that some teachers are organizing learners in people’s homes to teach them.

The three schools where the suspects were found include St Mary’s Junior school, Iganga Victory and Bat Valley primary schools all found in Iganga Municipality.