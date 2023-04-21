The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has closed seven learning centers manned by Team University for operating illegally.

The learning centres distributed in seven districts had not been accredited by the council to conduct any teaching.

In an interview with the NCHE spokesperson, Saul Waigolo, he revealed that they met a team of officials from the university in April and instructed them to close all the unaccredited branches.

The affected centres are in; Mbale, Iganga, Rugungiri, Hoima, Ntungamo, Fort Portal, and Lira.

He said the main campus located in Nakawa division, Kampala was accredited and continues its operation.

In a press statement, the Academic Registrar, Team University, Dr. James Ssegawa Kiguddu, confirms that all facilities originally opened to facilitate distance learning are closed, warning that whoever operates these, does so illegally and strict measures will be taken by the law established.

He says consequently, all students on distance learning are to be integrated into open distance –learning through the office of the academic registrar.

However, all examinations will be conducted at Team University’s main campus.