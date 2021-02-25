By Mukhaye Damali

The annual report of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics has indicated that some surveys that were supposed to be conducted in 2020 have not kicked off due to covid-10 pandemic.

According to the UBOS, annual report for 2019/2020 shows that persistence of Covid-19 has affected Base line education survey, where the bureau was slated to conduct head count of learners, schools and teachers across the country

The report also indicates that some planned surveys such as the one on informal cross border trade, international arrival and departure data capture and integrated agriculture survey are yet to resume due to Covid-19.

While the census of business establishment, the national service delivery survey, and tourism survey have been delayed.

The Bureau officials have told parliament that the money for some of the above surveys still lies on their accounts and they will resume the respective activities when deemed safe.