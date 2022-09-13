Several presidents have arrived for the swearing in ceremony of Kenya’s fifth president, William Ruto.

Over the weekend, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho told the media that 20 heads of state and government had confirmed attending the ceremony scheduled to take place at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

Among those who have arrived so far is Rwanda’s Paul Kagame who held talks with the president-elect last evening at his Karen office.

After their meeting, Ruto said Kenya and Rwanda have a long established relationship based not on geography but mutual interest and long standing partnership on economic and security issues.

Others who have arrived are; Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, the chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki and the special representative of the Chinese government on African affairs Liu Yuxi.

Other presidents expected include; Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, , Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye , Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Djibouti leader Ismael Guelleh.