By Steven Ariong

Karamonja region in the north eastern Uganda is grappling with the challenge of severe malnutrition which is affecting children and elderly persons.

According to the joint report by the district health officers of the nine districts of Karamoja sub region, malnutrition has affected 100,000 children and elderly persons in the last two years.

The district health directors made their presentations during the regional launch of the integrated management of acute malnutrition in Uganda held at Hotel Leslona in Moroto.

Dr Sharif Nalibe the district health officer Kaabong said Kaabong District is the most affected with some deaths already being registered as a result of malnutrition.

According to Dr.Nalibe the situation has been worsened by the current food shortage that has left about 20% of families without food.