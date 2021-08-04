By Abubaker Kirunda

A man in Kamuli District has died after chopping off his private parts over suspicion that his wife was denying him conjugal rights because she had an affair with his brother.

Charles Wamboga, a resident of Butanula village in Butansi sub-county, is said to have used a machete to cut off his private parts following a disagreement with his wife over conjugal rights in the middle of the night.

The area Local Council Chairman Joseph Isabirye says the deceased allegedly first took poison but later died due to over bleeding.

Isabirye says Wamboga had earlier told him that his wife had failed to conceive after 2 years in marriage because he was denied conjugal rights.

According to the deceased’s wife, Doreen Nankwanga, the deceased sharpened the machete before ordering her to enter the house but she did not comply and instead fled to her father’s home in Kasambira Town council.

The deceased’s father Balidha Nkayi has told police that his son was a jealous husband.

‘’That son of mine was not comfortable with every man talking to his wife. He was cutting sugarcanes for survival and he used the panga he uses on sugarcane plantations to cut off his private part”, Nkayi said.