By Bill Oketch & Charity Akullo

Security agencies are currently on the hunt for a soldier working with the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) after he allegedly tortured his nephew to death in Amolatar District during a domestic dispute and then fled.

The suspect, identified as Pte Emmanuel Epat, is reportedly at large. He allegedly tied his nephew, Luke Obia, 25, to a tree and beat him to death at the soldier’s residence in Amolatar Town Council on Sunday night, July 16. The deceased was also a resident of the same area.

“We have received concerning information about the death of a civilian, Luke Obia, 25. It is suspected that one Pte Emmanuel Epat of the Special Forces Command (Entebbe) was involved in a family brawl that resulted in Obia’s death,” said Maj Tumwesigye during a statement to Monitor on July 19. Read more