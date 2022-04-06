By Juliet Nalwooga

Police of Kiruhura District are investigating a homicide by shooting in Rugaga trading Centre Kikatsi sub-county from where Private Dickens Nuwamanya 27, attached to SFC Command Brigade in Ruhegyere allegedly shot his lover a one Patience Kamarembo a bar operator.

Samson Kasasira the Rwizi region police spokesperson says Kamarembo was last evening shot thrice in the chest.

He says Nuwamanya later turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head.

The cause of the double homicide has not been ascertained and the bodies have been taken to Kiruhura Health center four for a postmortem.

Police say the murder weapon an AK 47 SMG rifle has been recovered from the scene of crime and inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.