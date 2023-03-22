By Kevin Githuku

The government has terminated the mandatory motor vehicle inspection services offered by SGS.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi revealed that the mandatory motor vehicle inspection exercises shall be carried out by Uganda police, the Ministry of Works and Transport among other government systems.

He further explained that government made this resolution having satisfactorily concluded that they (government) can carry out the exercise without assistance from outside partners.

This follows a partnership that had been entered between the government and SGS motor vehicle inspection services in 2017 to carry out mandatory motor vehicle inspections.