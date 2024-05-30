The Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba has declined to append his signature to the censure motion seeking to remove the four Commissioners of Parliament for awarding themselves over 1.7 trillion shillings.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Niwagaba said until the team leading the process avails him with tangible evidence of the crimes being brought against the Commissioners, he will not append his signature.

According to him, since he has a background of law, he looks at the rules differently.

Niwagaba’s comments came after his Kassanda North Counterpart Patrick Nsamba, asked him to append his signature in order to allow the process that will lead to the tabling of evidence.

Nsamba however told Niwagaba that he cannot ask for evidence at this time, asking him to wait until the motion is presented on the floor of parliament and all evidence presented.

The commissioners in question are; Esther Afoyochan, the Zombo District Woman Representative, Prossy Akampurira her Rubanda Counterpart, Solomon Silwany for Bukooli Central and Mathias Mpuuga who represents Nyendo Mukungwe.

The four MPs are accused of allocating themselves between Shs400m –Shs 500m in Service Awards, and a monthly salary of Shs23m, on top of their emoluments as MPs, without seeking Parliamentary approval.