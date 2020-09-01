

More international organizations including educational institutions have continued to close business in Uganda due to the covid -19 pandemic.

The latest to close is Shanghai restaurant also known as Shangri-La hotel which announced it had closed its branch in Nakasero, Kampala on August 31, 2020.

The proprietor and chairman of the Uganda Chinese Industrial Commercial Association, Dr Jeff J.L Lin says due to the harsh effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business, Shangai Restaurant located at Nakasero in Kampala is closing although the Muyenga branch will remain open for reservations.

Other international organizations that have announced closure due to covid-19 include the GEMS Cambridge International School and Peps Company that sells clothes.