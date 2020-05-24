The mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ramadan Mubajje, has asked government to allow places of worship to reopen while observing standard operating procedures.

He made the appeal in his Eid-al-Fitir message at the old Kampala, Gaddafi mosque.

According to Mubajje, worshipping God should be considered as essential during this uncertain times when the country is battling with the covid-19 pandemic.

He says once opened, it will be the responsibility of religious leaders to ensure that worshippers follow the set guidelines set up by the ministry of to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mubajje has appealed government to fasten the release of the 20% mid-term access to worker’s savings under the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

On Friday, parliament Okayed amendments proposed in the NSSF Amendment Bill that allows workers who have saved for over 10 years and have clocked 45 years of age to have access to 20% of their savings.

Sheikh Mubajje has in the mean time appealed to government to waive utility bills for water and electricity used by all Ugandans during the covid-19 lock down.

he said this is because majority of Ugandans have no money to clear these bills since they have not been working.