The former sales manager of Nile Breweries, Shem Semambo aka Kagusunda is dead.

Shem Semambo succumbed to transverse Myelitis at Paramount Hospital.

According to friends, he passed on at around 3: 00 pm.

Earlier last week, Shem’s OBs from Busoga College Mwiri, asked the public for financial support so that they can foot his hospital bills.

Semanbo became popular in the 2000s when he was promoting Club beer.

Read also: https://www.sqoop.co.ug/202203/news/events/shem-ssemambo-fighting-for-dear-life.html