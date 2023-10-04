Legislators have advised the Ministry of Education and Sports to ensure that all processes meant to enable Uganda deliver on the requirements lined up for successful hosting of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 are insulated from corruption tendencies.

As they reacted to the government’s resolution of Parliament to pay tribute to the successful East Africa PAMOJA bid for hosting AFCON, lawmakers warned that Uganda could Uganda risk not delivering on her demand, if processes such as procurement are not shielded from possibilities of corruption.

Without giving examples, the shadow minister for Sports Mr. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo (Bukomansimbi South) referred colleagues in plenary to corruption tendencies that were allegedly witnessed in 2007 when Uganda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“We don’t want to get into a situation like we had with CHOGM. I want the thieves to stay away from the preparations for AFCON,” Mr Kayemba said.

In an immediate follow-up on the aforementioned caution, FUFA president Mr. Moses Magogo stated that whereas it is important to employ sanity in the procurement processes, it is important for the Ministry of Education to consider construction companies that already have experience in erecting stadia of international standard.

“As we get happy and excited, it is the beginning of works. We don’t have a lot of time. Therefore, among the prayers I want to make, is for us to ensure that these stadia are managed under turn-key projects whereby we get one provider like the one that has been chosen for the construction of the Lugogo indoor [facility],” Mr Magogo said.

“This will eliminate the challenges we would have with slowing of our projects, procurement challenges [and] if you want to mention corruption,” he added.

As a means of shaking off the doubts carried by a section of MPs about Uganda’s ability to erect the required infrastructure for the AFCON, the State Minister of Education and Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang assured colleagues that Uganda will deliver.

“Uganda and PAMOJA Bid will not fail and we will do what it takes to make sure that Uganda and East Africa produces the best tournament of this kind in the history of AFCON. As a Ministry of Education and Sports, we have a plan of constructing regional stadia,” Mr Ogwang assured Parliament.

He also used the same platform to press his colleagues to ensure that adequate funds are budgeted and passed in the national budget.