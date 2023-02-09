Police in Wandegeya are investigating the sudden death of Rosette Najjuma, 59, that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, at Christian Life Church in Kigundu zone, Makerere III parish.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says it is alleged that the deceased, a resident of Kisoga in Mukono district had been receiving treatment at Mulago hospital for the past three years and no disease was diagnosed.

It is said that she died at the mentioned church on Wednesday evening during a prayer service.

Her body has been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for a post-mortem report as investigations to establish the cause of her death continue.