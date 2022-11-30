Security scholars have criticised security agencies for shooting dead suspects involved in the recent attacks on security installations in the country.

Police and UPDF have since revealed that three assailants have been put out of action in Iganga district and Kapeeka in Nakaseke district respectively in operations against attacks on security institutions.

Addressing journalists during a weekly press briefing at Naguru police headquarters on Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that three guns and 88 ammunitions were recovered.

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Solomon Asiimwe, a security scholar at Nkumba University has challenged police to style up and stop killing suspects who are vital in giving them the evidence they need.

Asiimwe wonders if the security agencies are acting out panic, advising that suspects be arrested so as to help in investigating the motive behind the attacks.