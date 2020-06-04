With the reopening of shopping malls today, the trade minister Amelia Kyambadde has clarified on the difference between malls which have been allowed to resume business and arcades which remain closed.

Following the directive by the President to allow the reopening of shopping, there has been a lot of confusion about the difference of malls and arcades.

Minister Kyambadde says shopping Malls have ample parking space, while arcades are congested and lack convenient parking space.

Malls also have two major entrances and one emergency exit, but arcades have multiple entries and exits.

She adds that most malls also offer essential services, like; banking, pharmacies, supermarkets, and sometimes office space while arcades basically have general merchandise.

She cites an example of a mall as; Village mall, Acacia, Victoria mall while Arcades are those down town like Gaaliraya, Mutaasa kafero among others.

She however says they are working on standard operating procedures with arcade owners to ensure they can also open.

Meanwhile, Kyambadde says they are also considering reviewing standard operating procedures for traders in