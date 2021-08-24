By Ritah Kemigisa

The General Manager Shoprite Uganda, Jayte Slabbert has confirmed the exit of the leading supermarket chain in Africa from Uganda.

Speaking to KFM this morning, Jayte did not give much details about the matter but said they are selling off the business entity.

However, reports by the CEO African Magazine indicate that Carrefour approached Shoprite and the two parties are in talks.

Shoprite group which opened their first store in Kampala in 2000 leaves the market after 21 years of offering a wide range of quality products and excellent service and employing hundreds of Ugandans.

It is reported that the retail chain had made shs 24.5 billion in accumulated losses by the end of 2017.

In 2015, Shoprite was to be sold off to Nakumatt Holdings after the supermarket retailer sold off its franchise in Tanzania to the latter.