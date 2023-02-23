Senior House Officers (SHOs) have vowed to continue with their sit-down strike that started earlier this week over unpaid allowances despite parliament’s appeal to them to continue with work as their issues are being considered by the ministries of Health and Fnance.

This group of doctors currently undergoing post-graduate or specialist training at various hospitals across the country is entitled to a monthly allowance of Shs2.5 million, which they have not received since October 2022.

Led by Dr. Robert Lubega, the Senior House Officers have petitioned the parliament’s health committee chaired by the Koboko Municipality MP Dr. Charles Ayume over their grievances.

Dr. Lubega demands that the committee initiates a meeting between the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and the relevant government ministries to get assurance before they resume work.

In response, Ayume acknowledged that there has been a communication gap between the medical associations and their mother ministry yet their role in national referral hospitals cannot be underrated.