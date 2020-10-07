As Uganda grapples with Covid-19 effects, the Commissioner Rural water and Sanitation in the ministry of Water and Environment, Eng Joseph Eyatu has revealed that they need about 100b shs to repair water sources.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international e-conference on water, sanitation and hygiene, Eng Etayu noted that with close to 60,000 boreholes across the country, about 12,000 are not functional.

He says this is a major concern because 68% of people in rural areas access water through boreholes

Access to water in rural areas dropped to 68%, down from 69% last year (2019).

The conference was held under the theme: Advancing The Role Of water, sanitation And Hygiene During And after the Covid-19 Pandemic.