By Mudangha Kolyangha

The government has earmarked Shs 2.5bn for the restoration of wetlands and associated catchment projects in the eastern district of Budaka.

The 2-year project is to be funded by the Australian Development Agency [ADA] and the United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] and it’s being implemented by UNDP.

It is to be implemented in 5 districts along the Mpologoma catchment area including; Budaka, Butaleja, Namutumba, Kibuku, and Kaliro.

The Budaka County MP Arthur Waako Mboizi says the main objective is to restore degraded wetlands through alternative means for a livelihood that will reduce destructive human activity.