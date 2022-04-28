­By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inspectorate of Government has recovered nearly Shs4bn from misappropriated or misallocated funds.

This has been revealed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Muhairwe during an engagement with district chairpersons in Kampala, noting that the said funds were recovered between 2018 and 2021.

She has added that during the same period over 4,000 cases were investigated and completed leading to the arrest and prosecution of 97 public officers.

Muhairwe says the success in fighting against corruption at local government level is dependent on the leadership of the district chairpersons, urging them to rally their people to join the war on the vice.