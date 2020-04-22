By YASIIN MUGERWA & MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

President Museveni has castigated Parliament for allocating itself Shs10b out of the recently passed Shs304b supplementary budget to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and described the act as “illegal.”

“Who included those things in the supplementary [budget]? I told you those things of always allocating yourselves public resources without the interest of the public, is very wrong,” a source quoted the President as raging after a heated Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The source said President Museveni asked Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to explain how the Shs10b was included in the Supplementary Budget yet Cabinet had not discussed it.