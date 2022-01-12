By Ritah Kemigisa

Statehouse has requested for Shs12 billion to renovate the Entebbe state house and 23 other up-country state lodges.

The request was made by the state minister for economic monitoring in the president’s office Peter Ogwang while appearing before the parliamentary committee on presidential affairs.

Ogwang was presenting before the committee, the budget framework paper for FY 2022/2023 for the office of the presidency, Statehouse, Internal and External Security Organisation.

According to Ogwang, the Entebbe-based statehouse was last refurbished in 2007 at the time when Uganda hosted the Commonwealth of government meeting, CHOGM.

However, the committee has instead advised the statehouse to increase its budget for the presidential initiative on model villages saying the Shs 2 billion allocated is insufficient and has had little impact.