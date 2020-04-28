The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has revealed that Shs20 million that shall be returned by MPS will be sent to their respective districts to help in the fight against COVID-19.

In her communication to parliament today, Kadaga said instead of reverting the money to the treasury, the parliamentary commission has decided to send the money to the various district task force teams to boost the fight against the deadly pandemic.

A number of MPs have since last week been returning the shs 20M.

Some of these include; Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, Masaka municipality Mathias Mpuuga, Col Fred Mwesigye, Sheema’s Jacklet Atuhairwe among others.

The Attorney General, the chief legal adviser of government has since asked MPs not to spend the money until a court ruling slated for April 29, this year.

However, Kadaga has since ruled that by heeding to judicial pressure, Parliament would be losing its position and independence.

The court issued an interim order stopping the payment of this money to MPs following a petition by Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga and Erute South MP Jonathan Odur who challenged its legality.