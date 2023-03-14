Legislators have questioned a supplementary expenditure of Shs2 billion by the Cotton Development Organisation (CDO) on transport rebates for Fine Spinners Cotton Company Limited.

Members of Parliament on the agriculture committee expressed disappointment with the decision of CDO to request for the Shs2 billion shillings to Fine Spinners under the Buffer Stock Revolving Fund, without considering Southern Range Nyanza which is also a beneficiary of the same fund.

The committee was receiving a justification from CDO for the supplementary expenditure of Shs9.5 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year under the Buffer Stock Revolving Fund on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The CDO board secretary, William Wegowachi said that Fine Spinners requested for the transport rebate following the global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic before adding that they are not aware whether Southern Range Nyanza also requested for a transport rebate.

This prompted the Committee Chairperson, Janet Okori-Moe to question the relationship between CDO and Fine Spinners, saying that the Covid-19 pandemic affected Southern Range Nyanza as well.