By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority is to fine shs2 million from the general public found littering the city.

Speaking to the media earlier today, the minister for Kampala metropolitan affairs, Betty Amongi noted that as far as the authority has put in much efforts to clean the city, there are individuals who deliberately want to see a dirty Kampala.

She said that with the new physical planning Act, anyone caught littering garbage in the city will have to pay shs 2M or be imprisoned.

Meanwhile Amongi added that even wetland encroachers will be dealt with.